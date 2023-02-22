Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

DAN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 538,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,142. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Dana’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

