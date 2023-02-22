Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dana updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.75 EPS.
Dana Trading Down 17.6 %
Shares of DAN opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.
Dana Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
