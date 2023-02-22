DA Davidson Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $306.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by DA Davidson from $334.00 to $306.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.86.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.00. 879,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.21. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $305.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

