CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Boosted by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,904 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.45% of CyberArk Software worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.