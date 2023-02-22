CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Boosted by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,904 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.45% of CyberArk Software worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.06.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

