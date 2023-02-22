CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
CVR Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 59.2% per year over the last three years. CVR Energy has a payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.
CVR Energy Trading Down 2.8 %
CVI stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
