cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.84 million and $26,046.38 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,683.59 or 0.23907205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00420440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.58 or 0.27850686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000164 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.