CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.43

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $13.43 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00414745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,587.84 or 0.27473451 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00400057 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.