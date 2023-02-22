Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Reaches $815.80 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $815.80 million and $130.21 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,905,133,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,463,105 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

