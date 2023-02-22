Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $784.97 million and approximately $110.29 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00417043 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.47 or 0.27630659 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,905,223,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,550,699 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

