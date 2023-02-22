Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,322 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $528.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,763. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.85 and its 200-day moving average is $445.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.