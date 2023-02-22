Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 38,813 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $33,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.72. 89,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

