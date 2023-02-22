CS Disco (LAW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CS Disco Price Performance
NYSE LAW opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $507.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LAW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CS Disco
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
