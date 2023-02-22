CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Akkr Management Company LLC

Akkr Management Company LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 6.2% of Akkr Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Akkr Management Company LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.57.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

