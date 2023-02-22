Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.35 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. 834,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $988.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 362,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

