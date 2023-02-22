Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,807.87

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,807.87 ($81.98) and traded as high as GBX 7,052 ($84.92). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 7,052 ($84.92), with a volume of 169,941 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($104.77) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,000 ($96.34).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,856.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,807.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock has a market cap of £9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,374.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

