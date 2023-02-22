Critical Review: Gentera (CMPRF) vs. Its Competitors

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gentera to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gentera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gentera alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Gentera Competitors -3.16% -15.63% -0.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gentera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentera Competitors 740 3844 5968 102 2.51

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Gentera’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gentera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Gentera and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A 0.58 Gentera Competitors $998.92 million $59.26 million 1,139.98

Gentera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gentera. Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 96.9%. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out -491.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gentera peers beat Gentera on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gentera

(Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.