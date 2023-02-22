CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,350,000 after acquiring an additional 194,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

