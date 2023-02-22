CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,350,000 after acquiring an additional 194,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.