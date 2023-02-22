Credit Suisse Group Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $49.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

