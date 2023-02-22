Covenant Price Hits $0.74 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Covenant has a market cap of $58.68 million and $65,768.54 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00420604 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.53 or 0.27861596 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

