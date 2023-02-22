Covenant (COVN) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week

Covenant (COVN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $58.97 million and approximately $62,066.84 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

