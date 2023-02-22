CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.09 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, STF Management LP bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

