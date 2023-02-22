CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,193,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,847,085 shares.The stock last traded at $71.31 and had previously closed at $77.56.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52.
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
