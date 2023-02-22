CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$580.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.62 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.09 EPS.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.0 %

CSGP stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,739. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoStar Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,844,000 after acquiring an additional 466,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

