CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$580.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.62 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.09 EPS.
CoStar Group Trading Down 2.0 %
CSGP stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,739. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
