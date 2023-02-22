CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Stephens

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.
CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.
CoStar Group Price Performance
CoStar Group stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
