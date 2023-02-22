CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.0 %

CSGP stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 549,051 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 914.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.