Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Up 4.8%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 82,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 112,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$120.56 million, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

