Contrasting OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

DHT has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DHT alerts:

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 134.6%. DHT pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DHT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DHT and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DHT currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.18%. Given DHT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than OceanPal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHT and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $454.15 million 4.07 $61.52 million $0.38 28.45 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 13.55% 4.69% 3.19% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DHT beats OceanPal on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.