Continuum Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $3,847.63 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

