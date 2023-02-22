ContextLogic (WISH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ WISH opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $451.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,217.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,970.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $60,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,217.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 802,629 shares of company stock worth $646,844. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 116,397 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

