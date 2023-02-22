Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.17

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $11.81. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 59,800 shares changing hands.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $229.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.27.
Insider Transactions at Consumer Portfolio Services
In related news, Director Greg Washer purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $69,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
See Also
