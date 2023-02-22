Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $14.16

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.80. Constellium shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 585,025 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Constellium Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Constellium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

