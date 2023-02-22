Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $14.16

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.80. Constellium shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 585,025 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
