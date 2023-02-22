Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0505 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Constellation has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $117.23 million and $557,368.50 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Constellation Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
