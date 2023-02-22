Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $394.24 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $582.78 million and approximately $394.24 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 281.7% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,077.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00390747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00092416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00655637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00581799 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00179781 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31154075 USD and is down -7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $521,458,887.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

