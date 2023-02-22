Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,095.35

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,095.35 ($25.23) and traded as high as GBX 2,282 ($27.48). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,276 ($27.41), with a volume of 41,298 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,250 ($39.14) to GBX 2,850 ($34.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,694 ($32.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,064.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,093.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.39, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

