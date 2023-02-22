Comparing Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) & Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial pays out -126.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Prudential Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.73 $8.15 billion N/A N/A Prudential Financial $61.69 billion 0.58 -$1.44 billion ($3.94) -24.90

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Prudential Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corebridge Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prudential Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A Prudential Financial -2.33% 13.31% 0.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corebridge Financial and Prudential Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58 Prudential Financial 4 8 0 0 1.67

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.82, suggesting a potential upside of 22.26%. Prudential Financial has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Prudential Financial.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Corebridge Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others. The PGIM segment provides investment management services and solutions related to public fixed income, public equity, real estate debt and equity, private credit and other alternatives, and multi-asset class strategies, to institutional and retail clients globally, as well as the Company’s general account. The U.S. Businesses segment offers a range of products and solutions that cover protection, retirement, savings, income and investment needs. The U.S. Businesses are organized into five segments: Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life and Assurance IQ. The Retirement segment provides retirement investment and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. The Group Insurance segment provides group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate bank, and trust-ow

