Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Trading Down 3.8%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.27. 92,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 95,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($58.51) to €62.00 ($65.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.85) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($73.40) to €68.00 ($72.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

