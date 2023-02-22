Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declares $1.43 Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.4294 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $81.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $91.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

