Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,844,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,615,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares valued at $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

