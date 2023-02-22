Coin98 Market Cap Achieves $69.87 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $69.87 million and approximately $57.58 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

