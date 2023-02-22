Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,054 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $42,587.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,416.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLY. StockNews.com lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

