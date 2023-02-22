CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $159.40

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 159.40 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 151.80 ($1.83). CLS shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.83), with a volume of 112,014 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 255 ($3.07) to GBX 205 ($2.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £598.69 million, a P/E ratio of 477.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.