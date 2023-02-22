Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,703 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,303 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,381,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. 517,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,951. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

