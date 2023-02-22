Citigroup Trims Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Target Price to $200.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.86.

NBR stock opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.97. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

