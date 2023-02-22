Citigroup Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $47.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

CFG stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 61,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 874,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

