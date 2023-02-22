Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,447 shares of company stock worth $4,975,398. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

