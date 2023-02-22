Cim Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after buying an additional 194,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,906,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. 2,364,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,711,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

