Cim Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. 274,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

