Cim Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Leidos makes up approximately 0.8% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Leidos by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 122,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $2,290,742 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

