Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 10.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 5.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 37.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 320,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 87,205 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 147.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 822,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,228. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.99.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

