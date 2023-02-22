Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Redfin by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 275,506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Redfin Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

In related news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.